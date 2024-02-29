EA shuts down Ridgeline Games

Electronic Arts has announced the closure of Ridgeline Games, the studio working on a new single-player Battlefield campaign.

As reported by IGN, the project is reportedly set to continue with "some" employees from Ridgeline set to join Ripple Effect – another Battlefield studio working on a different experience within the franchise.

This is according to an internal note seen by IGN, which suggested Criterion producer Danny Isaac and studio head of creative Darren White will take over the project following the departure of Ridgeline's former head and founder Marcus Lehto yesterday.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to EA for further clarification.

The news followed mass layoffs at EA, which will see 5% of its workforce cut as part of its restructuring plan which involves closing offices and sunsetting some of its live service games.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a note to staff that the company is planning to "move away from development of future licensed IP that we do not believe will be successful in our changing industry."