EA cutting "small number" of staff as it sunsets two mobile games

Electronic Arts is set to lay off "a small number of staff" due to its decision to close two of its mobile titles: EA Sports MLB Tap Sports and F1 Mobile Racing.

In a statement provided to GamesIndustry.biz, the games firm said: "This is a difficult decision that we know impacts passionate communities who have played and enjoyed these games, and we do not take it lightly."

"We extend our thanks and appreciation to the MLB, MLBPA, OneTeam Partners, and MLBPAA for their close and valuable partnership," the company added.

F1 Mobile Racing is developed by Codemasters, with Eden Games as a development partner. EA clarified that it is still in the F1 business, and this closure has no impact on Codemasters' console and PC F1 franchise.

"We are deeply committed to our F1 franchise through our ongoing partnership with Formula One Management," an EA spokesperson said.

MLB Tap Sports is the only MLB game EA has, but it is unclear whether this marks the end of the partnership. EA still has Super Mega Baseball, an arcade title that doesn't have an MLB license but has deals with individual pro baseball players.