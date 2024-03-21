Margot Robbie's production company to adapt The Sims movie

A movie adaptation of The Sims is under way, with Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap set to produce.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Loki director Kate Herron will helm the project, and will co-write the screenplay with Briony Redman.

Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment will also produce, while The Sims publisher Electronic Arts is said to be involved "in a creative and producing capacity."

LuckyChap is run by Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr. The company recently produced Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Robbie as the titular character alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The Sims was created by Will Wright, developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts in 2000.

It has since become a major life simulation franchise, having spawned four generations of games – the latest being The Sims 4 released in 2014.

An adaptation of the Sims franchise has been in the works since 2007. Rights for the film were purchased by 20th Century Fox the same year, and the film was set to be written by Bryan Lynch and overseen by former Sims studio head Rod Humble.

This adaptation was canceled in 2019 following Disney's acquisition of the studio, as reported by The Independent.