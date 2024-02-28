Marcus Lehto leaves EA studio he founded

Ridgeline Games founder Marcus Lehto has left the EA studio working on the Battlefield franchise.

Lehto, who formed the studio in 2021, issued a statement on social media in which he confirmed that he left the studio on his "own accord."

"This was a very tough decision for me to make," Lehto wrote. "I want to thank the Battlefield community for allowing me to listen to you while I was able. Your feedback will help make Battlefield stronger.

"I wish the teams at EA all the best moving forward. In the meantime, I will be taking time away from games to see what, if anything, I want to do next."

As reported by IGN, EA confirmed that Lehto's departure won't affect Battlefield 2042 or its upcoming Battlefield Universe.

Lehto has worked in the games industry for over two decades, having co-founded the Halo franchise.

In 2014, he founded V1 Interactive which developed the sci-fi FPS Disintegration. The studio closed in March 2021 after it sunset the game's multiplayer mode.