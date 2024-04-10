EA raising price of EA Play subscription

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Electronic Arts is increasing the price for its EA Play subscription service, GamesIndustry.biz understands.

The standard EA Play tier will increase from $4.99 / £3.99 per month to $5.99 / £5.99, with the annual fee rising from $29.99 / £19.99 to $39.99 / £35.99.

Meanwhile, the EA Play Pro subscription — which gives users extra in-game rewards and perks, as well as access to all of the publisher's latest games as soon as they launch — is increasing from $14.99 / £14.99 to $16.99 / £16.99, with the annual membership up to $119.99 / £109.99 from $99.99 / £89.99.

An email detailing the changes is being issued to subscribers today, explaining that the new prices will come into effect as of May 10, 2024.

GamesIndustry.biz understands these changes are being made to reflect changes in currency value and to bring fees in line with market value.

EA is far from alone in this; Sony, for example, raised the price for annual subscriptions to PlayStation Plus back in September. In the wider world of entertainment, Both Disney and Netflix, for example, have increased the prices of their subscription services within the past six months and the latter is reportedly expected to do so again later this year.