James Batchelor and Chris Dring discuss the biggest news from the past week.

The main topic this week is the recent rumours that Microsoft may bring key first-party exclusives such as Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to other platforms, including PlayStation 5. We talk about Microsoft's history of exploring 'rival' platforms, and why it does and doesn't make sense for these titles to be ported.

We also discuss the recent report that the majority of developers are working on live service games, as well as attitudes towards this business model, and our highlights from PlayStation's State of Play showcase.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant. Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.