Microsoft reportedly bringing Indiana Jones and Starfield to PS5 and Switch

Microsoft is reportedly considering making some of its biggest first-party exclusives available on multiple platforms.

According to The Verge, the games firm is "weighing up" which of its first-party titles will remain exclusive to Xbox as well as those that could become available on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, unveiled last month and already one of Xbox's biggest exclusive releases for 2024, is chief among the games being considered.

Starfield has been hinted as another possibility by Xbox Era, with a source suggesting that the Bethesda title could launch on PlayStation 5 following the release of the upcoming Shattered Space expansion.

Hi-Fi Rush may also be headed to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, following the discovery of datamined assets shared on X by The Verge's Tom Warren.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Xbox for further clarification.