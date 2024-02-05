If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft reportedly bringing Indiana Jones and Starfield to PS5 and Switch

Reports suggest major first-party releases may become cross-platform titles

Sophie McEvoy avatar
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

Microsoft is reportedly considering making some of its biggest first-party exclusives available on multiple platforms.

According to The Verge, the games firm is "weighing up" which of its first-party titles will remain exclusive to Xbox as well as those that could become available on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, unveiled last month and already one of Xbox's biggest exclusive releases for 2024, is chief among the games being considered.

Starfield has been hinted as another possibility by Xbox Era, with a source suggesting that the Bethesda title could launch on PlayStation 5 following the release of the upcoming Shattered Space expansion.

Hi-Fi Rush may also be headed to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, following the discovery of datamined assets shared on X by The Verge's Tom Warren.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Xbox for further clarification.

Related topics
Microsoft Publishing
Author
Sophie McEvoy avatar

Sophie McEvoy

Staff Writer

Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.