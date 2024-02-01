Death Stranding 2 and new Kojima stealth game headline PlayStation's State of Play

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sony showcased an array of titles heading to PlayStation 5 in 2024 and beyond during last night's State of Play, which ended with an in-depth look at the sequel to Death Stranding.

Entitled Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, the next title from director Hideo Kojima sees the return of Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges and Léa Seydoux as they try to connect new lands to the network, with the sequel increasing the focus on combat. Death Stranding 2 will debut on PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Kojima also announced his studio is working on a "next-generation tactical espionage game" for PS5, harking back to his work on the Metal Gear Solid series, although full development for this title will not begin until after Death Stranding 2 has launched.

The biggest surprise of the event was the shadow drop of Silent Hill: The Short Message, a new short-form first-person entry in Konami's acclaimed horror series. The game went live after State of Play, and is available for free. Its unveiling was followed by a fresh look at the remake of Silent Hill 2.

Sega announced this year's Sonic game, Sonic x Shadow Generations, which will build on the part-2D, part-3D formula of 2011's Sonic Generations. The title will see the return of Shadow the Hedgehog, who will also appear in this year's Sonic The Hedgehog 3 feature film.

Elsewhere, Sony announced popular horror game Until Dawn is being remastered for PlayStation 5 and will also be released for PC, with both editions arriving this year.

There will also be PS5 ports of indie hit Dave The Diver, which arrives in April followed by Godzilla-themed DLC in May, as well as Stunlock Studio's V Rising and MiHoYo's Zenless Zone Zero.

PlayStation VR 2 saw two new titles announced, with fantasy action game Legendary Tales and Metro Awakening, a spin-off of the first-person shooter series based on novels by Dmitry Glukhovsky.

Other highlights included a new story trailer for Judas, the next game from BioShock director Ken Levine, and extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin – plus new trailers for Dragon's Dogma, Foamstars and Helldivers 2.