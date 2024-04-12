Avalanche Studios to enter collective bargaining agreement with Swedish labor unions

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Avalanche Studios Group, the developer of Just Cause 4, intends to enter a collective bargaining agreement with Swedish labor unions Unionen and Engineers of Sweden.

The agreement, which will apply to all staffers in Sweden, takes effect in Q2 of 2025.

Avalanche Studios Group's CEO, Stefanía Halldórsdóttir, said, "It's important for us to approach the transition in the right way."

"This is why we're not rushing the implementation of the CBA. We'll use the coming months to carry out the necessary work in a careful, structured, and non-disruptive manner – all while continuing the development of several new and existing games."

The news comes six months after more than 100 Avalanche Studios employees unionized.