Avalanche Studios to open Montreal office

The new Canadian division will be the Just Cause developer’s fifth location

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Avalanche Studios Group has announced that it will launch a new office in Montreal, Canada.

The studio will be Avalanche's fifth studio as it joins locations in Stockholm, New York City, Malmö, and Liverpool.

The Canadian expansion comes after it acquired Montreal-based game developer Monster Closet.

Avalanche was established in 2003 and has developed titles such as the Just Cause series, Rage 2, and Ravenbound.

"2023 marks Avalanche Studios Group's 20th anniversary, and becoming a part of Montreal's thriving game development scene is a fantastic way to start our new chapter," said Avalanche CEO Stefanía Halldórsdóttir.

The news comes a week after more than 100 staffers at Avalanche formed a union.

