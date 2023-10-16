Avalanche Studios to open Montreal office

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Avalanche Studios Group has announced that it will launch a new office in Montreal, Canada.

The studio will be Avalanche's fifth studio as it joins locations in Stockholm, New York City, Malmö, and Liverpool.

The Canadian expansion comes after it acquired Montreal-based game developer Monster Closet.

Avalanche was established in 2003 and has developed titles such as the Just Cause series, Rage 2, and Ravenbound.

"2023 marks Avalanche Studios Group's 20th anniversary, and becoming a part of Montreal's thriving game development scene is a fantastic way to start our new chapter," said Avalanche CEO Stefanía Halldórsdóttir.

The news comes a week after more than 100 staffers at Avalanche formed a union.