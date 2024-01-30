The latest episode of the GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download now, with the video version available imminently.

First, we discuss the Eidos Montreal layoffs and the cancellation of a new Deus Ex title, as well as the implications for the future of this franchise - and many of the other franchises, such as fan favourite (and Chris favourite) TimeSplitters, whose future depends on the outcome of the Embracer Group restructure.

Next, we delve into the changes proposed by Apple to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets App; seemingly opening iOS to third-party app stores, but also introducing new commission fees and complicating the process for mobile developers and publishers who seek to use alternatives to Apple's own systems.

Finally, there are the 1,900 layoffs announced across Microsoft's gaming businesses and the potential impact these may have on the various video game sectors in which the company operates.

