Eidos Montreal lays off 97 staffers

Eidos Montreal, an Embracer subsidiary, has laid off 97 staffers from the studio.

The announcement on social media said that those affected were employees across development, administration, and support services.

Eidos said, "The global economic context, the challenges of our industry, and the comprehensive restructuring announced by Embracer have finally impacted our studio."

"We are working to support all impacted personnel through this transition. These very talented, highly experienced people are entering the employment market, and we want them to find their next projects and are helping to do so."

As reported by Bloomberg, per anonymous staffers, Embracer also canceled development on an unnamed Deus EX project at Eidos. It will now focus on an original IP.

Eidos was acquired by Embracer back in 2022, yet throughout 2023, the games firm laid off more than 900 people.

Then, in January, it laid off an unknown number of employees at Gearbox-owned developer Lost Boys Interactive.