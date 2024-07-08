Embracer-owned studio Piranha Bytes has been shut down.

Embracer had been seeking a buyer for the German studio, but GameStar today reported that the studio was formally shuttered at the end of June.

Back in January, Piranha Bytes – which developed the Elex and Gothic franchises – acknowledged issues at the company, admitting on X/Twitter that it was "true" that the team was "in a difficult situation", but asked its players not to "write [it] off yet" as it sought a "partner" for its future goals.

As yet, there has been no official word from Piranha Bytes or Embracer about the reported closure.

THQ Nordic acquired German game developer Piranha Bytes – and with it, the rights to the Gothic RPG series – back in 2019.

Last month, Embracer also shut down Alone in the Dark developer Pieces Interactive. The studio commemorated its closure by updating its website with an image of its logo and the text: "2007 - 2024, Thanks for playing with us."