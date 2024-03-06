Xbox's Partner Preview reveals slate of new games launching in 2024
The showcase introduced titles such as Sleight of Hand, Creatures of Ava, and The Alters
Today's Xbox Partner Preview featured reveals, launches, and a showcase of games planned for 2024.
Among the newer third party games shown was Inverge Studios' Creatures of Ava. The non-violent title will have players take on the role of a creature saver on a distant planet. Its planned release window is 2024.
However, not all new games shown during the presentation had a release date, such as Riff Raff Games' Sleight of Hand, which is described as a hard-boiled third-person stealth sim.
New titles revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview are listed below:
- The Alters - 11 Bit studios - TBA
- Frostpunk 2 - 11 Bit Studios - July 25, 2024
- Monster Jam Showdown - 2024
- The Sinking City 2 - Frogware - 2025
The presentation also revealed new content planned for recently launched games. Persona 3 Reload will receive its DLC Episode Aigis this September. Roblox received new content in Griefville: Survive the Nightmare, which features the horror movie character Chucky.
Meanwhile, Game World launched Stalker: Legends of the Zone trilogy today for Xbox Series X|S systems.
The Xbox Partner Preview also unveiled that the MMO Final Fantasy 14 will be released on March 21.