Xbox's Partner Preview reveals slate of new games launching in 2024

Today's Xbox Partner Preview featured reveals, launches, and a showcase of games planned for 2024.

Among the newer third party games shown was Inverge Studios' Creatures of Ava. The non-violent title will have players take on the role of a creature saver on a distant planet. Its planned release window is 2024.

However, not all new games shown during the presentation had a release date, such as Riff Raff Games' Sleight of Hand, which is described as a hard-boiled third-person stealth sim.

New titles revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview are listed below:

The Alters - 11 Bit studios - TBA

Frostpunk 2 - 11 Bit Studios - July 25, 2024

Monster Jam Showdown - 2024

The Sinking City 2 - Frogware - 2025

The presentation also revealed new content planned for recently launched games. Persona 3 Reload will receive its DLC Episode Aigis this September. Roblox received new content in Griefville: Survive the Nightmare, which features the horror movie character Chucky.

Meanwhile, Game World launched Stalker: Legends of the Zone trilogy today for Xbox Series X|S systems.

The Xbox Partner Preview also unveiled that the MMO Final Fantasy 14 will be released on March 21.