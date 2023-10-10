Virtuos Studios shutters Calypte after a year

A year after unveiling the co-development studio Calypte, Virtuos Studios has shut it down.

As reported by Game Developer, the news was spotted as staffers shared on LinkedIn that the location was closed.

Regarding the decision to close Calypte, a representative said, "Navigating the dynamic business environment requires different approaches while making corresponding adjustments, and this difficult decision was made on the basis of the business performance of Calypte," they said.

They also said this was an isolated decision and will not affect other studio locations.

Virtuos opened a new Tokyo studio two weeks ago. Months prior, the creative service firm opened Virtuos Labs Warsaw and Virtuos Labs Prague.

The closure of Calypte joins a long list of job cuts and studio redundancies that have taken place throughout 2023.

Data estimates that over 6,000 games industry jobs have been lost so far. However, some companies have not disclosed the actual number of roles cut, and the exact job loss figure is likely higher.