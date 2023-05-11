Virtuos opens new studio in Poland

Development services provider Virtuos has announced the launch of a new studio in Warsaw, Poland.

The new branch of Virtuos Labs is one of three, joining established studios in Lyon and Montpellier, and aims to have a team of 35 people by the end of the year.

The Warsaw team will focus on creating graphics rendering and optimisation technology for use in video games development, complementing the Lyon studio's work on proprietary game engine development and Montpellier's R&D capabilities.

Virtuos Labs - Warsaw's graphics team will be overseen by rendering lead Peter Sikacheve, who previously worked at People Can Fly, CD Projekt Red and Eidos Montreal.

"Poland is one of the world's largest exporters of games and our expansion into Warsaw enables us to meet the increasing demand for engineering solutions," said Christophe Gandon, Virtuous' managing director of Western region.