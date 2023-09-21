Virtuos opens Tokyo studio

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Virtuos has unveiled a new game development division, Virtuos Toyko.

The games firm said the branch will expand its business partnerships with Japanese developers.

Leading the new studio will be general manager Pierre Guijarro, his career of more than 15 years includes working at firms such as 2K, Koei Tecmo, and Wizcorp.

The Virtuos Tokyo leadership also includes business development manager Ryo Arai and head of production Ryo Nakagawa.

"Japan has always been a key global game hub and it is a particularly exciting time for Virtuos to expand our presence and in-market capabilities, given the increasing demand in Asia for creative game design…

"Our team is looking forward to supporting Japanese developers on both creative and technical needs, and contributing to the continual growth of the local games industry."

Virtuos Tokyo joins Virtuos Poland, which opened in May, and Virtuos Labs, which launched in August.