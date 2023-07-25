If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft reportedly shuttered Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel

The decision to cancel the follow-up to the 2020 title was in part due to concerns of establishing the IP

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Ubisoft has allegedly shelved the development of a sequel to Immortal Fenyx Rising.

As reported by VGC, multiple sources familiar with the matter said that Ubisoft Quebec was making the follow-up of the 2020 adventure title.

The decision to shutter the game's development was attributed to the challenges of establishing the IP.

Concerns also followed after Ubisoft announced it would focus on its more established video game properties.

Additionally, VGC said that in terms of European sales, Immortal Fenyx Rising sold 70% less than Assassin's Creed Valhalla, released a month earlier in the country during the same period.

In July 2022, the Assassin's Creed maker shuttered four titles in development and confirmed three other project cancellations in January.

