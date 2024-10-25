EA Sports FC 25 tops overall revenue charts for September | Newzoo Charts
God of War: Ragnarok reaches highest MAU count since December 2023 following PC release
EA Sports FC 25 topped Newzoo's overall revenue charts for September and ranked within the top three on all individual consoles.
NBA 2K25 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 followed closely behind on the overall charts at No.2 and No.3 respectively. Star Wars: Outlaws rose three places to No.6 following its launch on Steam on September 19.
Warhammer 40,000 topped the PC revenue charts, while NBA 2K25 was the highest earner on Xbox. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was the top-grossing game on Switch and came in at No.5 in overall revenue.
As for monthly active users, God of War: Ragnarok reached its highest average MAU count since December 2023 following its PC release on September 19, ranking at No.25.
EA Sports FC 25 also saw success in this area, debuting at No.9 and pushing EA Sports College Football down a rank.
EA Sports Madden NFL skyrocketed the Xbox engagement charts from No.440 to No.15.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 also saw a significant jump in engagement on PlayStation, rising from No.184 to No.18.
Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for September, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:
|Rank
|Last month Rank
|Title
|1
|N/A
|EA Sports FC 25
|2
|N/A
|NBA 2K25
|3
|N/A
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|4
|2
|Fortnite
|5
|N/A
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|6
|9
|Star Wars Outlaws
|7
|8
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
|8
|91
|God of War: Ragnarok
|9
|4
|Valorant
|10
|5
|EA Sports College Football 25
|11
|3
|EA Sports Madden NFL 25
|12
|6
|World of Warcraft
|13
|1
|Black Myth: Wukong
|14
|N/A
|Astro Bot
|15
|N/A
|Final Fantasy 16
|16
|11
|Roblox
|17
|10
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|18
|14
|League of Legends
|19
|13
|Minecraft
|20
|19
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for September, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:
|Rank
|Last month Rank
|Title
|1
|1
|Fortnite
|2
|3
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
|3
|2
|Minecraft
|4
|4
|Roblox
|5
|5
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|6
|7
|Rocket League
|7
|6
|EA Sports FC 24
|8
|9
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
|9
|11
|Overwatch 1 and 2
|10
|8
|Valorant
|11
|10
|The Sims 4
|12
|12
|Apex Legends
|13
|15
|League of Legends
|14
|13
|EA Sports College Football 25
|15
|N/A
|EA Sports FC 25
|16
|20
|World of Warcraft
|17
|19
|Counter-Strike 2 and Go
|18
|14
|Fall Guys
|19
|18
|Destiny 2
|20
|N/A
|NBA 2K25