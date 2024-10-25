EA Sports FC 25 tops overall revenue charts for September | Newzoo Charts

EA Sports FC 25 topped Newzoo's overall revenue charts for September and ranked within the top three on all individual consoles.

NBA 2K25 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 followed closely behind on the overall charts at No.2 and No.3 respectively. Star Wars: Outlaws rose three places to No.6 following its launch on Steam on September 19.

Warhammer 40,000 topped the PC revenue charts, while NBA 2K25 was the highest earner on Xbox. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was the top-grossing game on Switch and came in at No.5 in overall revenue.

As for monthly active users, God of War: Ragnarok reached its highest average MAU count since December 2023 following its PC release on September 19, ranking at No.25.

EA Sports FC 25 also saw success in this area, debuting at No.9 and pushing EA Sports College Football down a rank.

EA Sports Madden NFL skyrocketed the Xbox engagement charts from No.440 to No.15.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 also saw a significant jump in engagement on PlayStation, rising from No.184 to No.18.

Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for September, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title 1 N/A EA Sports FC 25 2 N/A NBA 2K25 3 N/A Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 4 2 Fortnite 5 N/A The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 6 9 Star Wars Outlaws 7 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0 8 91 God of War: Ragnarok 9 4 Valorant 10 5 EA Sports College Football 25 11 3 EA Sports Madden NFL 25 12 6 World of Warcraft 13 1 Black Myth: Wukong 14 N/A Astro Bot 15 N/A Final Fantasy 16 16 11 Roblox 17 10 Grand Theft Auto 5 18 14 League of Legends 19 13 Minecraft 20 19 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for September, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo: