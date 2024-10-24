Twitch’s monthly hours watched "rebounded" in September, says new report

Twitch’s monthly hours watched "rebounded" in September, hitting 1.653bn hours watched, up from 1.568bn in June 2024.

Whilst still shy of January's 1.902bn hours watched, StreamElements' State of the Stream summary - compiled from data courtesy of Rainmaker.gg - shows Twitch is slowly recovering from a mid-year slump, with daily hours watched also up from 45m to 55m - the highest since April.

EA Sports PC 25 is just the second release of 2024 to attract enough views to crack the top 10 most-viewed games on Twitch, with the first being Palworld back in January. Dota 2 also "had a strong month", up 78% courtesy of competitive championship, The International.

"Twitch experienced two significant highlights in September that fueled each other: a rise in daily hours watched and a reshuffling of its top streamer rankings," explains Or Perry, CEO of StreamElements.

"Members of FaZe Clan held simultaneous subathons, each lasting over 695 hours, propelling four creators into the top 10 for the first time, with Stableronaldo claiming the crown. This surge also boosted the share of hours watched by the top 100 streamers, hitting a 2024 peak of 20%, up from the usual 17%. FaZeClan members benefited by joining each other on stream, which could bolster the use of features like Stream Together that streamline the collaborative process."