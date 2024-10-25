Microsoft CEO pay rises 63% to $79 million

Microsoft boss Satya Nadella's total pay package increased by 63% this fiscal year, reaching $79.1 million.

As stated in a regulatory filing, $71.2 million was stock awards, which saw an 81% rise. $2.5 million of the package was Nadella's salary, with $5.2 million for a "non-equity incentive plan compensation" and $169,791 in other compensation.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Natya described 2024 as a "pivotal year" for the company, highlighting its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October 2023 and its innovations in cloud gaming.

However, Microsoft has been hit with massive waves of layoffs this year with over 2,500 jobs lost.

Earlier this year, 1,900 staffers from the firm's gaming division were made redundant. Last month, 650 employees were laid off as part of its process of "aligning [its] post-acquisition team structure."

Four Bethesda studios were shut down in June, including Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Roundhouse, and Alpha Dog. Krafton has since acquired Tango Gameworks as part of a "strategic agreement."