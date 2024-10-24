Porting studio SneakyBox expands into Poland

Game development and porting studio SneakyBox is expanding into Poland.

The company - founded in 2012 and focused on porting, remastering, and VR/AR - says this expansion "is a key part" of its strategy to "scale operations and deepen its partnerships in the European gaming industry."

Having established a new legal entity in the country, SneakyBox says it is now "actively recruiting local talents from Poland’s vibrant game development sector." It says it selected Poland "due to its highly skilled workforce and strong technical universities, which produce well-prepared talent for the game development industry."

“We're super excited to start our venture in Poland, which is a buzzing hub of game development," said Liudas Ubarevičius, CEO and co-founder. "We see Poland as a great fit to expand our horizons, as many talented video game developers live here.

"Our vision is to grow our international team and embrace a variety of unique perspectives and backgrounds within our team. We aim to foster a culture where unique contributions are valued, enabling us to craft games that resonate with a global audience and push the boundaries of creativity."

As part of this expansion, SneakyBox will establish a physical office in Poland which will "focus on game development and studio collaborations."