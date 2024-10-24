3OGS rebrands as The OGs, expands into new office

3OGS is now The OGs.

To mark the rebrand, the Latin American studio has "officially inaugurated" its new office in Córdoba, Argentina, in what it says is "a pivotal moment in global expansion."

The Argentine game development company says the rebrand symbolises the "strategic shift toward global growth" after being acquired by UK company, OV Entertainment.

Rebranded from Three Ordinary Guys (3OGS), new name The OGs "reflects the company’s evolution while staying true to its roots."

“We are very excited; we always felt we were ready for something bigger, that we had the quality to achieve it,” says Mauricio Navajas, Co-CEO of The OGs. “With OV Entertainment, we were sure we had the right strategic allies to pursue this growth. From our side, we have the consistency of our business; with the group, we receive the strength we needed.

"We didn’t want what we built to be taken away from us – our brand, our culture. We wanted to be empowered, and the group does that, above all, by sharing experience with us.”