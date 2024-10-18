Ubisoft Milan joins Ubisoft France strike over return to office

Ubisoft Milan has called for a one-day strike in solidarity with Ubisoft France.

As reported by Deadline, the Milan branch of the Fiom Cgil union expressed concern over the firm's return to office policy.

"It is unthinkable that a young person who lives in another region or in any case far from our territory could spend three days a week in Milan, turning their existence upside down," said Fiom Cgil representative Andrea Rosafalco. "It is not economically sustainable and unfair on a human level."

According to Insider Gaming, several Ubisoft Milan employees are set to leave the studio as a result. It also noted that sources said some were leaving to join former creative director Davide Soliani's new studio Day 4 Night.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Ubisoft for further comment.

Earlier this week, over 700 Ubisoft France employees participated in a three-day strike in response to a mandate that would require staff to be in the office for at least three days per week.

"The consequence of this decision will be the loss of our colleagues' jobs, the disorganisation of many game projects, and the drastic increase in psychological risk for those who remain," said a representative for the French game workers union STJV (Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo).