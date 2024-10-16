700+ Ubisoft France staff walk out on a three-day strike in dispute over home working and pay

Over 700 Ubisoft France staff have walked out on a three-day strike in a dispute over home working and pay.

Ubisoft's France-based workers were called to participate in a three-day strike over a dispute around the company's return to office policy last month.

French game workers union STJV (Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo) said the diktat to be in the office at least three days per week going forward was "the straw that broke the camel's back."

According to Le Monde, STJV called the strike when Ubisoft management did not respond to its complaints. STJV's Clement Montigny told Agence France-Presse (AFP) the company had reneged on promises about home working and "calls into question the way they organise their lives."

At the time, The Assassin's Creed developer told staff it believed the three-day requirement would boost creativity and teamwork, but still "respect individual circumstances."

Ubisoft's stocks tumbled following the release of Star Wars Outlaws, falling by more than 10% in two days. In September, the value of Ubisoft shares was 40% lower than at the beginning of the year, their lowest value in a decade.