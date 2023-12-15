Ubisoft pulls over The Crew

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Ubisoft has announced that The Crew, the first game in the franchise, has been delisted from all online stores.

The Crew 1 was released in December 2014; it will remain playable until its servers are shut down on March 31, 2024.

Ubisoft attributed the decision to upcoming server infrastructure and licensing constraints.

"The Crew 1 enabled us to define the pillars of The Crew franchise: a social open world full of activities, an RPG progression system linked to the vehicles and actions players perform, and finally, guaranteeing players activities at any time of day," said Ubisoft Ivory Tower.

"Thanks to the experience developed on these pillars, we reached over 40 million players on the franchise last year, something we are incredibly proud of."

Ubisoft Ivory Tower will continue supporting and developing new content updates for The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest.