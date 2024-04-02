Ubisoft hit with another wave of layoffs

Ubisoft has announced another round of layoffs, with 45 staff affected across its global publishing and Asia-Pacific teams.

As reported by GameSpot, the games firm said this was part of efforts to "streamline operations" across the company.

"We are further reorganising our global publishing central and APAC structures to adapt them to the market evolution with a more efficient and agile approach," it said in a statement.

"These are not decisions taken lightly and we are providing comprehensive support for our impacted colleagues. We also want to share our utmost gratitude and respect for their many contributions to the company."

Last November, 124 Ubisoft employees were affected by layoffs across its VFX and IT divisions, while 60 people were made redundant from its customer service team in May.

Ubisoft reported a slight increase in net bookings and a drop in revenue for its financial results in February, with net bookings for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 up 1.6% year-on-year to €1.449 billion and revenue down 4.1% to €1.443 billion.