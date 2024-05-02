Jobs Roundup: May 2024 | Room 8 Group names Laura Lilley as COO

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

Laura Lilley | Chief operating officer, Room 8 Group

Room 8 Group has hired Laura Lilley as its new chief operating officer.

Throughout her professional career, she's held executive positions across multiple firms.

Before her hiring, she worked as interim chief operating officer at Naked Wines.

Lilley was also the global chief operating officer at Finecast for a year. She worked at KPMG UK for nine years, last serving as head of transformation.

"I'm delighted to join Room 8 Group and have the opportunity to be part of their exciting journey in shaping the modern games industry through co-development. I look forward to working with such a strong team," she said.

Johan Gästrin

Johan Gästrin | Chief technology officer, Resolution Games

Johan Gästrin has been appointed as chief technology officer at Resolution Games.

He originally joined the developer back in 2021 as head of technology.

Gästrin brings with him experience that includes a four-year stint at King. He last held the role of product manager technical platform.

"With the shifting landscape toward spatial computing and mixed reality being a more prominent thing than ever before, we are thrilled to have Johan Gästrin's breadth of technological prowess leading the company in these efforts," said Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm.

Left to right; Will Kassoy, Gregg Sulak

Skybound Entertainment adds executive duo

Skybound Entertainment has made new appointments to its leadership team.

Gregg Sulak has been named chief financial officer of the entertainment firm. Sulak previously worked at Wondery in the same position.

His career includes a seven-year stint at Machinima, where he last served as VP of financial planning and analysis.

Meanwhile, Will Kassoy has joined as head of consumer strategy. He formerly served as president of Omaze.

Kassoy's professional history includes working at AdColony for six years as CEO.

"Gregg's expertise is pivotal as we actively increase M&A and IP development, while Will's background in cultivating long-term fan loyalty lies at the core of Skybound's DNA," said Skybound CEO David Alpert.