The Not E3 hype season begins | Microcast

The latest episode of the GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is now available to download or watch, discussing the biggest stories from the past week - and taking a look at the week ahead.

This week, we discuss the annual array of showcases that are filling the void left by E3, starting with last week's State of Play from PlayStation. We discuss the highlights of Sony's presentation, as well as our expectations for the showcases ahead, including Summer Game Fest and Xbox.

On the subject of Xbox, we also discuss the confirmation that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available via Game Pass at launch and why this might be the ultimate litmus test for video game subscriptions.

Finally, we discuss the growing trend of screen adaptations for video game properties, with announcements for Amazon Prime Video's Like A Dragon series, Netflix's animated Minecraft show, and two adaptations of John Romero's autobiography Doom Guy.

