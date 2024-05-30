Netflix announces Minecraft animated series

Netflix and Mojang Studios have announced a new Minecraft animated series, made in collaboration with animation studio WildBrain.

The series, which has yet to be given a release date, will follow "an original story with new characters" set in the world of Minecraft.

WildBrain has co-developed other animated series for the streaming platform, including Sonic Prime, Ninjano: Dragons Rising, and Carmen Sandiego.

There is also a live-action Minecraft movie in the works, which was first announced back in February 2014.

The release date was set for March 2022, but has since been pushed to April 4, 2025, amidst changes within its production team. The film is set to star Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Jennifer Coolidge among others.