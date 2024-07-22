Why there's no market for AAA mobile games | GI Microcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download or watch now, giving you a quick dive into the biggest stories of the past week.

This week, and in Chris' absence, James is joined by MobileGamer.biz editor Neil Long as they discuss the latter's reports that Resident Evil 7 on iOS has struggled to convince the majority of the 83,000 people who downloaded it to purchase the full $20 experience.

The pair reflect on the challenges AAA hardcore games face on mobile devices and ponder the future of whether publishers will continue to invest in these technologically impressive but commercially disappointing ports. For more on this subject, be sure to check out the latest column from contributing editor Rob Fahey.

James and Neil also share their thoughts on the FTC's criticism of Microsoft's recent changes to Xbox Game Pass (please note, this episode was recorded before Microsoft responded to the FTC).

