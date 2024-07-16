Why is Xbox increasing the price of Game Pass? | Microcast

The latest GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download or watch now.

This week, James and Chris discuss Microsoft's changes to Xbox Game Pass, including price increases for all existing tiers and the introduction of a new Standard tier that does not include day one releases. The episode explores the platform holder's strategy when it comes to its subscription service, and its new 'You don't need an Xbox to play Xbox' ad campaign.

We also talk about the vibe of Develop Brighton 2024, and Nintendo's unusual teaser campaign for a new horror game.

