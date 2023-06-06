Team17 names new CEO

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Team17 has appointed a new CEO, with Steve Bell taking on the role from 2024 onwards.

Bell will join the UK company's board from September 4, 2023 before officially becoming CEO on January 1, 2024.

Current CEO Debbie Bestwick will remain so until that date, before transitioning to a non-executive director role.

Bell comes from a marketing background and has been CEO of global marketing agency Iris since 2010, having co-founded the company in 1999.

He commented: "I am thrilled to be joining Team17. The company has an incredible track record and I’m excited to help build on the group’s strong foundations to continue its impressive growth trajectory."

Bestwick added: "As a board, we have run a rigorous process to find a new group chief executive and we are delighted to announce Steve as my successor. Steve’s experience as a co-founder of a people-centric business means he understands the importance of our vibrant and inclusive company culture which remains the cornerstone of everything we do across the group."

Bestwick announced she would be stepping down from her role as CEO of Team17 in March. She had been in this position since 1986, four years after she co-founded the firm.

Team17 has had ups and downs in the past couple of years, unveiling an NFT project in 2022 that was dropped a day later after backlash from players. Soon after, a Eurogamer investigation unveiled workplace issues at the company, with instances of poor pay, long hours and concerns about upper management spanning several years.

Earlier this year, Team17 was hit by layoffs, which were attributed to the firm restructuring its business operations.