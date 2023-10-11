Team17 layoffs could hit one-third of company

Team17's restructuring could end with the publisher laying off one-third of its employees, according to Eurogamer.

The outlet said the formal consultation for the cuts is expected to conclude next month, with up to 91 people's jobs at risk in the process.

Eurogamer had previously reported Team17 was planning to unload more than half of its QA staff, with up to 50 roles at risk.

Team17 also confirmed a round of layoffs earlier this year as part of "a re-alignment of elements within its studio operating business model."

Today's report added that the cuts are also expected to include parts of the publisher's marketing, usability, customer service, IT and HR teams.

Team17 development partners told Eurogamer they found out about the layoffs when they saw their Team17 contacts posting on LinkedIn in search of new work.

There is a considerable shake-up happening at the top of the company as well, as long-time CEO Debbie Bestwick previously announced plans to step down at the end of this year and be replaced by Steve Bell.

The publisher also confirmed last week that Team17 Digital CEO Michael Pattison has parted ways with the company.

Despite the deep cuts, Team17's financials haven't been especially dire. Last month, the company reported first-half sales up 31% year-over-year, with gross profit up 18% year-over-year.