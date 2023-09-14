Stig Asmussen leaving Respawn and EA

Stig Asmussen, game director of Respawn's Star Wars Jedi franchise, is leaving EA.

As reported by Bloomberg, Asmussen parted ways with the firm "after careful thought and consideration" to "pursue other adventures."

"Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," EA said.

Asmussen previously told IGN that there were plans for a third game in the Star Wars Jedi franchise. "I always wanted to see this as a trilogy," he said. "How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game?"

The industry veteran added it was a "pretty safe assumption" that a potential third game would see Respawn move development from Unreal 4 to Unreal 5.

Asmussen worked for Santa Monica Studio on the God of War franchise for over a decade, leaving in 2014. He joined Respawn soon after as a game director, leading development on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor.

Last year, EA announced three more Star Wars games, including Survivor.

The next title is a new first-person shooter directed by Peter Hirschmann, followed by a strategy game developed by Bit Reactor and produced by Respawn.