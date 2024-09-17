EA expects to "outpace market growth" through to 2027

EA says it expects to "outpace market growth and drive margin expansion through fiscal year 2027."

At a recent Investor Day event, EA shared its long-term growth strategy, providing "an in-depth look at the initiatives driving its three strategic pillars" and confirmed it was "on track towards the high end of the net bookings guidance" for the second fiscal quarter ending on September 30, 2024.

It also stated its belief that "AI drives efficiency, expansion, and transformation to accelerate its business."

Stressing the importance of its EA Sports brand, the megacorp outlined plans to introduce a new "socially-driven" EA sports app, which will offer "a combination of sports content, live sports data, social messaging, interactivity and gaming centred on Global Football." The service will be soft-launched in Spain across Android and iOS devices later this year.

It also announced a new "modern-day next-level Battlefield experience" which will go out for community testing in early 2025.

"We are excited to unveil an in-depth look inside the growing scale and scope of our IP portfolio, as we accelerate engagement and social connection in and around our biggest franchises," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA.

"We are also introducing new experiences and leveraging innovative technology to serve our global communities and attract new audiences, as we continue to transform our business and shape the future of entertainment."

"We are committed to growing our business at scale and expanding operating margins through a disciplined approach to capital allocation," added CFO Stuart Canfield.

"Our strategy gives us confidence we can significantly outpace market growth through fiscal 2027.”

EA was one of several major games companies – including Epic Games and Roblox – recently accused of misleading consumers into spending money by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC).