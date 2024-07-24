Respawn u-turns on battle pass changes following player backlash

Apex Legends developer Respawn has admitted it "could have handled its Battle Pass changes better" and says it will "improve the overall value and experience across its Battle Pass offerings."

Earlier this month, Respawn announced a change in pricing for its Apex Legends battle passes, revealing that from the next season onwards, passes would only be available to purchase with real-world money.

Before the proposed change, players could used in-game currency to purchase their passes.

"You've spoken, and we've listened," Respawn said via a statement posted to its social media channels, confirming it will "restore the ability to get the pass for [in-game currency]" starting with Season 22 Split 2 on September 17.

That means during Split 1, players can unlock the premium pass by "completing a series of simple in-game challenges." For Split 2, players will again be able to unlock the pass using the in-game currency, Apex Coins.

"Moving forward, we recognise that we need to be more timely, transparent, and consistent in our communications with you.

"Your priorities are our priorities: cheaters, game stability, and quality of life updates are top of mind. We need to get better and it's why we're acknowledging them here."

Respawn ended the statement thanking players for their "passion and time," adding it "couldn't do this without [its community]."