Stephen Totilo launches Game File

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Career games journalist Stephen Totilo has gone independent and unveiled Game File.

The new website will be a reader-supported platform and newsletter covering video games.

In his announcement on social media, he said, "I'm excited (and a little nervous) about this next step, but I'm as hungry as ever to give you the best coverage of the culture and business of games that I can. There are so many stories I'm eager to write."

"It's been a thrill to build games coverage at Axios alongside an amazing team of reporters, illustrators, data viz journalists, copy editors, and supportive leaders. (A special thank you to Megan Nicolett)."

Additionally, he aims to contribute to Axios and other outlets occasionally.

Totilo's professional history includes serving as editor-in-chief at Kotaku for 12 years. He worked at Axios covering the games beat for two years.

Game File joins the likes of Aftermath, Second Wind, and 3rd-Phase Boss as new gaming media platforms created by major outlet alum.