The Escapist veterans form Second Wind

Former The Escapist staffers have announced the formation of Second Wind.

The new publication is an employee-owned and independent subscription-based outlet.

"Second Wind will be focused on creating content that's informative, interesting, and fun, and everything that you came to expect from the team behind The Escapist," said the outlet.

Second Wind will provide subscribers with videos, podcasts, and live streams.

Its establishment came after The Escapist staffers resigned in response to the termination of editor-in-chief Nick Calandra.

The outlet joins Aftermath as a newly launched employee-owned media platform from former staffers of larger media outlets.