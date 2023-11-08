If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Escapist veterans form Second Wind

The new subscription-based publication will offer video, podcasts, and live streams

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Former The Escapist staffers have announced the formation of Second Wind.

The new publication is an employee-owned and independent subscription-based outlet.

"Second Wind will be focused on creating content that's informative, interesting, and fun, and everything that you came to expect from the team behind The Escapist," said the outlet.

Second Wind will provide subscribers with videos, podcasts, and live streams.

Its establishment came after The Escapist staffers resigned in response to the termination of editor-in-chief Nick Calandra.

The outlet joins Aftermath as a newly launched employee-owned media platform from former staffers of larger media outlets.

Related topics
Business Media Second Wind
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.