GAME reportedly braced for redundancies

GAME staff have reportedly been told to expect a wave of redundancies as employees are moved to zero hours contracts.

This is according to Eurogamer, who reported that the company has been making zero hour contracts standard across all roles.

This had already begun for new junior employees, and is understood to continue to occur for "most non-managerial staff going forwards."

Staff allegedly told the outlet that layoffs will occur as a result of these changes, but it's not clear how many people will be affected.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to GAME for further clarification.

The UK games retailer was acquired by Frasers Group in 2019 for $52 million.