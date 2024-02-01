If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RAFA Racing Club acquires Grid Finder

The online racing community platform intends to grow its operational capabilities with the deal

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

RAFA Racing Club has acquired the online racing community service platform, Grid Finder.

The acquisition deal was for £3 million; Grid Finder intends to expand its platform with more broadcasters, sim racing tools, and engineers and create technology for RAFA's brands.

RAFA Racing Club is a Houston-based car enthusiast hub that aims to build motorsports mainstream recognition and create community.

Meanwhile, Grid Finder was established by Nikhil Patel, Tom Stapley-Bunten, and Chris Hannibal in 2020. Its goal is to assist online racing fans in finding communities across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC consoles.

"Grid Finder now has the resources and supported vision to provide immense value to the online racing space…With RAFA Racing's passion, vision, and resources, we'll be able to scale our product to serve a global community of racing fans," said Stapley-Bunten.

Related topics
Acquisitions Grid Finder RAFA Racing Club
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.