Crystal Dynamics and Amazon team up to create more Tomb Raider film and streaming media

Through subsidiary Crystal Dynamics, Embracer Group has penned a new deal with Amazon MGM Studios to create new Tomb Raider media for streaming and film.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as both writer and executive producer of the Tomb Raider series for Amazon Prime Video.

As an actress, producer, and screenwriter, Waller-Bridge's credits include Fleabag, Killing Eve, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The new Laura Croft series will premiere on the streaming service in over 240 countries and territories globally.

"Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe, enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe," said Crystal Dynamics head of studio Scot Amos.

The news follows after Amazon and Crystal Dynamics established a new partnership back in December 2022.

At the time, it was announced that Amazon Games would publish the next Tomb Raider title.