Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is April's best-selling game | Japan Monthly Charts

In April, the Nintendo Switch moved 251,000 units across standard, Lite, and OLED models in Japan.

Famitsu's monthly retail sales data from April 1 to April 28 shows that by comparison, Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles reached 90,000 consoles sold during the month.

Regarding physical game sales, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was the best-selling game for the month.

After launching on April 23, the new 505 Games RPG sold 65,000 units on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 hardware.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's new action title, Stella Blade, launched on April 26, sold 49,000 titles. Famitsu notes that this was achieved in three days as it took second place on the charts.

Meanwhile, Nintendo's Princess Peach: Showtime was the third best-selling game, moving 46,000 units.

Regarding physical game units sold during the period, Nintendo as a publisher had the lion's share of the market at 35%. Sony Interactive Entertainment was second, commanding 9% of copies purchased. Meanwhile 505 Games was third, with the sales of its boxed titles making up 7%.

Here are the top ten best-selling boxed games sold between April 1 to April 28: