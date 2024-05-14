Two Joy-Con lawsuits against Nintendo are dismissed

Two lawsuits that alleged Nintendo was aware of selling defective Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons have been dismissed.

As reported by Game File, the cases were Diaz vs. Nintendo, filed in 2019, and Carbajal vs. Nintendo, issued in 2020.

Both the Mario maker and the parents who took on the cases for their children called for the dismissals.

The two lawsuits join a number of cases that have been dismissed over the years for the Joy-Con drift.

In 2019, it was reported that Nintendo would be offering free repairs for the controllers while it was facing a suit issued earlier that year.

Per VGC, the platform holder apologized for the drifting issue the following year.