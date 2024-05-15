Mats Juhl appointed as Starbreeze interim CEO

Starbreeze has announced today that its CFO Mats Juhl will be appointed as its new interim CEO.

Juhl will fulfill his role when the process to hire a permanent CEO for the developer is completed. He will replace current CEO Juergen Goeldner, who is set to take on the role of chairman of the board.

Goeldner became interim CEO in March following Tobias Sjörgren's decision to step down.

No reason was given for the change in leadership. GamesIndustry.biz has contacted Starbreeze for further comment.

Juhl was appointed CFO at Starbreeze in 2020, when he replaced Claes Wenthzel following a period of restructuring at the company.