If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Games for Gaza bundle on Itch.io raising money for Palestinian aid

Promotion with dozens of video games and almost 200 tabletop games is raising funds for UK charity Medical Aid for Palestinians

Logo for UK charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, just the word "MAP" with a stylized "a" in the middle to look smeared with a paint brush
Brendan Sinclair avatar
News by Brendan Sinclair Managing Editor
Published on

Front Porch developer Oak Grove Games has organized a Games for Gaza bundle on Itch.io to raise money for the UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

The bundle sells for $10, and includes 48 video games and 197 tabletop games, as well as other soundtracks, books, and game assets.

Among the games featured in the bundle are Necrosoft Games' Gunhouse and Hyper Gunsport, Fiction Factory Games' Arcade Spirits, PQube's Muddledash, Noodlecake's Nuts, and Heather Flowers' Extreme Meatpunks Forever.

The promotion kicked off yesterday and runs until November 9.

The bundle had a goal of $15,000, but as of this writing had raised nearly $18,000.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

Author
Brendan Sinclair avatar

Brendan Sinclair

Managing Editor

Brendan joined GamesIndustry.biz in 2012. Based in Toronto, Ontario, he was previously senior news editor at GameSpot in the US.