Games for Gaza bundle on Itch.io raising money for Palestinian aid

Front Porch developer Oak Grove Games has organized a Games for Gaza bundle on Itch.io to raise money for the UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

The bundle sells for $10, and includes 48 video games and 197 tabletop games, as well as other soundtracks, books, and game assets.

Among the games featured in the bundle are Necrosoft Games' Gunhouse and Hyper Gunsport, Fiction Factory Games' Arcade Spirits, PQube's Muddledash, Noodlecake's Nuts, and Heather Flowers' Extreme Meatpunks Forever.

The promotion kicked off yesterday and runs until November 9.

The bundle had a goal of $15,000, but as of this writing had raised nearly $18,000.