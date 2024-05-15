IO Interactive welcomes back Ulas Karademir as chief technology officer

Hitman and Project 007 developer IO Interactive has hired Ulas Karademir as its new chief technical officer.

The appointment marks Karademir's return to the studio, having ended a seven-year stint at IO back in 2014.

In the years since, he has been working at Unity, where he held the role of vice president for core engineering, graphics, operations and productions, and RealityOS, where he most recently worked as general manager and chief product officer.

At IO Interactive, he will be responsible for the developer's technical operations and overseeing the ongoing development of the company's proprietary Glacier engine, as well as working with the production teams behind current titles such as Project 007 and Project Fantasy.

He will report to CEO Hakan Abrak.

"From the moment I stepped away from the studio, I felt deep down that I would find my way back, and now, that moment has arrived," said Karademir. "I eagerly anticipate contributing to incredible titles such as Hitman, Glacier, Project 007 and Project Fantasy and the awesome management team Hakan put together.

"IOI has always been known for innovation, great gameplay, and immersive worlds, and I am determined to elevate our standards even further."

Abrak added: "Ulas is a tremendous addition to our team, bringing with him invaluable experience, knowledge, and leadership. Since he left IOI, Ulas has had an incredible track record in the different companies he worked in, and we are very excited to welcome him once more. As IOI is growing and we are looking to bring amazing IPs to our players, Ulas will be at the forefront of our innovative endeavors."