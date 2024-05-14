VaultN secures $1.6m in seed funding round

Distribution platform VaultN has raised $1.6 million in a seed funding round.

Established in 2021 and based in the Netherlands, the distributor allows direct and on-demand key transactions.

With the new investment, VaultN intends to expand its operations by distributing mobile titles.

PixCapital and investment firm Ubit led the funding round.

"This seed funding is not just a financial boost but a strong vote of confidence in our vision and the technology we are developing. Our goal is to make VaultN the backbone of digital distribution for gaming and beyond," said VaultN CEO Emrah Kara.

"With the support of our very valuable investors, we are now better positioned to expand our reach and enhance our platform to meet the dynamic needs of the industry."