Former Bandai Namco worker arrested for suspected embezzlement

Ex-Bandai Namco employee Yoichi Toyosumi has been arrested on suspicion of embezzlement.

As reported by The Japan Times, Toyosumi allegedly embezzled ¥54 million ($345,300) worth of assets including company-owned smartphones and other items in 2020.

Toyosumi's former role at Bandai Namco involved the "procurement, distribution, and management of mobile devices used in the development of game software."

The police acknowledged that he reportedly sold up to 4,000 smartphones between 2015 and 2022, amounting to around ¥400 million ($2,570,000), which includes the amount Toyosumi has been charged for.

According to Bandai Namco Holdings, the alleged embezzlement was discovered in November 2021 due to discrepancies in usage on mobile devices. Charges were filed by Bandai Namco's parent company in December 2023.

"We are fully cooperating with the police investigation and are committed to strengthening our internal controls to prevent such incidents in the future," it said.