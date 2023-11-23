Nintendo to launch 18-rated Switch Online app in Japan

Nintendo will be releasing an N64 Switch Online app targeting adults only in Japan next week.

As reported by VGC, the new app aims at complying with the country's age restrictions on certain games, including GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini, which Nintendo is launching on its Switch Online service on November 30.

Both titles, rated 'Z' in Japan, can't be sold to players under the age of 18 in the country and can't be showcased alongside titles available to all, meaning the separate app will be required for Switch Online subscribers to play them.

The Nintendo 64 Switch Online 18+ app will release on November 30 as well.